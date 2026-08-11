Foundayo Gains Approval: UK's New Hope in Oral Weight Loss and Diabetes Treatment

In a significant development for weight management and diabetes treatment, Britain's medicines regulator has authorized Eli Lilly's new pill, Foundayo. This move makes the UK the first European country to approve the tablet for both conditions.

Despite its approval, Foundayo is not currently accessible through the NHS. A representative from Lilly confirmed that private prescriptions will start later this month, with costs lower than that of their injectable counterpart, Mounjaro, which is priced at £330 for a month's supply.

While Foundayo is under review in the European Union, its rival, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, is also vying for market dominance. The emerging trend of GLP-1 oral pills is expanding a market traditionally dominated by injectables.