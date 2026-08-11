Foundayo Gains Approval: UK's New Hope in Oral Weight Loss and Diabetes Treatment

The UK has become the first country in Europe to authorize Eli Lilly's pill, Foundayo, for weight management and type 2 diabetes. While not yet available via the NHS, Foundayo will be launched later this month for private prescription, presenting a new competitor to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in the oral treatment market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:36 IST
Foundayo Gains Approval: UK's New Hope in Oral Weight Loss and Diabetes Treatment
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In a significant development for weight management and diabetes treatment, Britain's medicines regulator has authorized Eli Lilly's new pill, Foundayo. This move makes the UK the first European country to approve the tablet for both conditions.

Despite its approval, Foundayo is not currently accessible through the NHS. A representative from Lilly confirmed that private prescriptions will start later this month, with costs lower than that of their injectable counterpart, Mounjaro, which is priced at £330 for a month's supply.

While Foundayo is under review in the European Union, its rival, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, is also vying for market dominance. The emerging trend of GLP-1 oral pills is expanding a market traditionally dominated by injectables.

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