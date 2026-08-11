West Africa Outpaces Africa on Growth, but Funding the Next Leap Is Harder

West Africa entered 2026 with a stronger growth story than much of the continent, but the region's economic outlook is increasingly defined by a more difficult question: how to finance development without becoming more vulnerable to expensive external borrowing.

The 2026 West Africa Regional Economic Outlook and the 2026 Côte d'Ivoire Country Focus Report show that the regional economy expanded by 4.8% in 2025, outperforming Africa's overall growth rate of 4.4%, despite geopolitical tensions, security concerns, volatile financial markets and growing fragmentation across the global economy. Growth is projected at 4.6% in 2026, supported by stronger private investment, recovering domestic demand, continued infrastructure spending and expansion across oil, gas and mining.

The performance points to resilience, but it does not remove the region's structural constraints. High public debt, tighter access to finance, global inflation and geopolitical uncertainty continue to threaten investment and government spending, while West Africa faces an annual development financing gap estimated at between US$90 billion and US$100 billion.

Growth Is Holding Up, but Resilience Has Limits

West Africa's recent economic performance is notable because it has come through an unusually difficult external environment. The region has had to navigate weaker global financial conditions, security pressures in several countries and broader geopolitical uncertainty, yet economic activity has remained comparatively strong. The 2026 outlook suggests that domestic demand and private investment could continue to support expansion, while infrastructure spending and activity in oil, gas and mining are expected to provide additional momentum.

The strength of headline growth, however, does not by itself determine the quality of economic progress. A region can expand rapidly without generating enough productive employment or sufficiently broad gains in household welfare. Growth concentrated in extractive industries or major infrastructure projects does not automatically translate into stronger incomes across the population unless it is linked to employment creation, local enterprise development and wider improvements in productivity.

The next phase of West Africa's growth story will be judged less by whether GDP continues to increase and more by whether governments can deepen the productive foundations of their economies. High public debt can reduce the fiscal space available for development spending, while tighter financial conditions can increase borrowing costs for both governments and businesses. If international inflation and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pressure financing conditions, countries may find themselves needing to invest more aggressively while simultaneously being forced to exercise greater fiscal restraint.

This tension will determine whether the region's resilience evolves into durable economic transformation or simply produces another period of respectable growth without sufficient structural change. Sustaining momentum will require governments to balance near-term stability with the longer-term investments needed to strengthen productivity, industrial capacity and employment.

Côte d'Ivoire Shows Why Headline Growth Is Only the Starting Point

Côte d'Ivoire offers one of the clearest examples of both the opportunity and the challenge facing West Africa. As the largest economy in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, the country is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2025 and is targeting upper-middle-income status by 2030. Reaching that goal, however, will require more than maintaining a high rate of GDP expansion. Industrialisation, stronger private-sector development and greater fiscal capacity are becoming central to the country's economic ambitions.

The policy emphasis on bringing more economic activity into the formal sector, improving property and mining taxation, strengthening taxation of electronic commerce and continuing financial-sector reforms reflects a broader shift in the development debate. The objective is no longer only to attract investment or increase output, but to build an economy capable of financing a larger share of its own transformation through stronger domestic institutions and a broader revenue base.

Strong growth can remain fragile if it does not expand formal employment, increase productivity or strengthen government revenues. Economies that depend heavily on narrow tax bases or external financing can still face serious constraints even when headline growth remains robust. Côte d'Ivoire's ambition to turn economic expansion into jobs, stronger human capital, improved productivity and more widely shared prosperity therefore captures a challenge that extends far beyond its own borders.

For West Africa more broadly, the real measure of success will be whether economic expansion creates stronger domestic institutions, larger pools of investable capital and greater capacity to fund development priorities. If growth raises output without strengthening those foundations, the region could continue recording solid GDP figures while remaining financially constrained.

The US$100 Billion Financing Gap Is Also a Resource-Mobilisation Problem

West Africa's annual development financing gap of between US$90 billion and US$100 billion appears daunting, but the scale of the shortfall tells only part of the story. A significant part of the challenge lies in the fact that capital already present within the region remains fragmented, underused or poorly channelled toward productive investment. This changes the nature of the financing debate because the problem is not simply an absence of money, but also how effectively available resources are collected, managed and deployed.

For years, development financing strategies have often placed heavy emphasis on attracting external capital or increasing borrowing. That approach is becoming more difficult as international finance grows more expensive and high public debt limits the room for additional borrowing. The alternative is to extract greater value from domestic resources through stronger revenue mobilisation, better public financial management and more effective use of local savings.

West Africa's average tax-to-GDP ratio stood at just 9.9% over the past five years, far below the 20% convergence benchmark used by WAEMU. Low revenue collection restricts governments' ability to fund infrastructure, social programmes and economic transformation while also leaving them with fewer buffers to absorb future shocks. Widening the tax base, formalising more economic activity and improving the management of revenue generated from natural resources could therefore have significant implications for development financing.

The difficulty is that tax reform is politically and economically sensitive. Governments must raise more revenue without discouraging investment, weakening small businesses or placing excessive pressure on households. Formalisation can broaden the tax base and make it easier for firms to access finance, but poorly designed reforms could also increase costs for enterprises operating with narrow margins.

West Africa's Savings Could Become Its Most Strategic Source of Capital

One of the most important shifts in the regional financing debate is the growing attention being paid to capital that already exists within West Africa. Pension funds, insurance savings and other pools of long-term capital could play a much greater role in financing infrastructure, businesses and other productive investments if regional financial systems become better connected and more capable of directing savings toward long-term development needs.

Stronger financial integration could make it easier for capital accumulated in one part of the region to reach projects and businesses elsewhere. Institutions such as the West African Regional Stock Exchange, or BRVM, could become more significant in that process by helping deepen regional capital markets. Better-connected payment systems and financial markets could also improve the flow of capital across borders, reducing the extent to which development financing depends on international borrowing.

This would not remove the need for foreign investment. International capital will remain important for large infrastructure projects, industrial development and other areas requiring substantial financing. However, a stronger domestic and regional financing base could give governments and businesses more flexibility, reduce vulnerability to shifts in global financial conditions and allow West African economies to exercise greater control over their development strategies.

The broader significance is that West Africa's growth challenge is increasingly becoming a question of financial architecture. The region has already shown that it can expand in a difficult global environment. The next test is whether it can build institutions capable of collecting more revenue, managing natural-resource income more effectively, formalising economic activity and turning domestic savings into productive long-term investment.