Marine's Return: Russia Releases Jailed American Without Exchange

In a significant development, Russia has released Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine detained since 2022. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Gilman's release, highlighting the absence of any prisoner exchange deal. Gilman's release follows discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing humanitarian reasons as the driving force.

Upon his return to the United States, Gilman is set to arrive at Joint Base Andrews and undergo medical evaluation. His release, facilitated without any reciprocation, has been described by U.S. officials as a "goodwill gesture," with no Russian prisoners exchanged or concessions made.

Gilman's detention in Voronezh sparked controversy after claims emerged that charges against him were fabricated. His release underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts, with calls for Russia to release other Americans held under similar circumstances. Trump and U.S. diplomats expressed gratitude to those involved in securing Gilman's freedom, including several high-profile aides.