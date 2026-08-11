Venezuela and Israel Forge New Diplomatic Ties

Venezuela has announced an agreement with Israel to establish a coordination mechanism for consular services, marking a significant shift in alignment since the two countries severed diplomatic relations in 2009 due to tensions over Israeli actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 23:09 IST
Venezuela and Israel Forge New Diplomatic Ties
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a significant geopolitical development, Venezuela has declared a newfound collaboration with Israel to facilitate consular services. This move denotes a marked change in Venezuela's diplomatic stance, as the country had severed ties with Israel in 2009 following discord over Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.

Historically aligned with Iran, Venezuela's government has gradually shifted its allegiances toward Washington, especially after the U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro in January. The recent agreement represents a strategic pivot in Venezuela's international relations.

This restoration of consular ties with Israel highlights Venezuela's evolving diplomatic landscape and stronger engagement with Western allies while reconsidering past hostilities.

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