Colombia's Resilience Tested: Aftermath of a Devastating Earthquake

Rescue teams in Colombia are racing against time to find survivors in the rubble left by a powerful earthquake that has claimed more than 250 lives. The quake, one of the most severe in decades, struck the nation's coffee-growing heartland early Monday, causing widespread destruction in several major cities.

Aftershocks have continued to rattle the region, with nearly 100 recorded by Tuesday morning. Rescue workers, using excavators and their bare hands, are desperately searching for those trapped in the debris. Newly inaugurated President Abelardo De La Espriella has announced a three-month economic relief for the affected regions.

The earthquake has severely impacted infrastructure, with several airports and roads closed and services like electricity and water disrupted. International aid is beginning to flow, with the U.S. and the U.N. pledging support. However, communication difficulties persist, making the full assessment of damage challenging.