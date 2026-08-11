Tragic Clash: Nigerian Police Officers Killed in Bandit Confrontation
In northwestern Kebbi state, Nigeria, ten police officers were killed and two others wounded in a violent encounter with a suspected bandit gang. The clash, as reported by police on Tuesday, highlights the ongoing security challenges facing the region.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In a tragic turn of events, ten Nigerian police officers lost their lives during a violent confrontation with a gang of suspected bandits in Kebbi state.
The clash also left two officers wounded, amplifying concerns over rising insecurity in the northwestern region.
The incident, reported by police on Tuesday, underscores the persistent danger posed by banditry across Nigeria.