Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

In July, U.S. existing home sales declined for the second consecutive month, driven by increased mortgage rates and high prices due to limited supply. The rise in rates, linked to the Middle East conflict and escalating oil prices, is expected to continue restraining a meaningful recovery in home sales.

Many homeowners with ultra-low COVID-era mortgages are unwilling to sell, intensifying the housing market's challenges. Sales figures revealed a 1.7% drop last month, settling at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million units, close to economists' predictions.

Concurrently, the small business sector reported a boost in optimism, reaching an 11-month peak. This rise suggests potential growth in hiring plans, contrasting with a recent drop in nonfarm payrolls attributed to worker shortages.