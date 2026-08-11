Drone Attack on Libya's Largest Oil Refinery: A Fifth Strike Raises Concerns

Libya's National Oil Corporation reported a drone attack on the Zawiya oil refinery, the country's largest refinery, marking the fifth such incident in a short span. A diesel storage tank was hit, causing a small fire that was swiftly contained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:38 IST
Drone Attack on Libya's Largest Oil Refinery: A Fifth Strike Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported a drone attack on the Zawiya oil refinery complex, the nation's largest operating refinery, on Tuesday. This marks the fifth such attack since Saturday, raising security concerns in the region.

According to the NOC, the drone strike targeted a diesel storage tank at the Zawiya Oil Refining Company. The impact caused a small fire, which emergency teams managed to contain quickly, minimizing further damage.

The recent string of attacks has heightened apprehensions regarding the safety and operational capacity of Libya's critical oil infrastructure, amid ongoing geopolitical strains.

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