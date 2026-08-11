Romanian Divers Neutralize Drones in Black Sea Gas Zone

Romanian army divers successfully neutralized two Gerbera-type drones drifting in their Black Sea economic zone near the Neptun Deep gas project. These drones, detected by a vessel involved in this major EU gas initiative, were confirmed by Ukraine as not belonging to its forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:34 IST
Romanian Divers Neutralize Drones in Black Sea Gas Zone
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  • Romania

Romanian army divers have destroyed two Gerbera-type drones found drifting in the nation's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, near the Neptun Deep offshore gas project. This significant development was confirmed by Defence Minister Radu Miruta on Tuesday.

The drones were discovered by a vessel engaged in the construction of the Neptun Deep project, which is the largest offshore gas project in the European Union. The presence of these unmanned devices raised alarms concerning security in the area.

Defence Minister Miruta also stated that Ukraine had confirmed the drones did not belong to its forces, putting aside concerns of an international military entanglement. The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

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