Romanian Divers Neutralize Drones in Black Sea Gas Zone

Romanian army divers have destroyed two Gerbera-type drones found drifting in the nation's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, near the Neptun Deep offshore gas project. This significant development was confirmed by Defence Minister Radu Miruta on Tuesday.

The drones were discovered by a vessel engaged in the construction of the Neptun Deep project, which is the largest offshore gas project in the European Union. The presence of these unmanned devices raised alarms concerning security in the area.

Defence Minister Miruta also stated that Ukraine had confirmed the drones did not belong to its forces, putting aside concerns of an international military entanglement. The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.