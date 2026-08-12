Calm After the Alarm: Spokane Airport Back to Normal
Spokane International Airport in Washington state returned to normal operations after a false fire alarm prompted the evacuation of its air traffic control tower. The event did not affect flight operations, and the airport continues to remain open and operational, according to FAA spokeswoman Kiiva Williams.
- Country:
- United States
Spokane International Airport experienced a temporary disruption on Tuesday due to a false fire alarm that led to the evacuation of the air traffic control tower.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flight operations were not impacted during the incident.
FAA spokeswoman Kiiva Williams confirmed that the airport remains fully operational following the false alarm event.