Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Uncertainty; Tech and Energy Sectors Sway

Wall Street stumbled on Tuesday as shares of heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet fell, fueled by unease over mounting Middle East tensions. Investors grew jittery following comments from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, indicating the Strait of Hormuz would stay shut unless the U.S. shifts its stance.

Oil prices neared one-week highs, prompting a rise in the S&P 500 energy sector index by 1.1%. Meanwhile, Ross Mayfield from Baird noted the market's intangible anticipation over ongoing geopolitical conflicts, with the expectation of higher oil pricing adding to uncertainties.

Even as tech stocks slipped, alternative asset managers experienced gains, with Apollo Global and Blackstone seeing appreciable hikes. This dynamic reflects the tech sector's challenges contrast the broader market's resilience, fueled by robust earnings and strategic financial partnerships.