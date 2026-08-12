Trezeguet's Saudi Pro League Journey: From Egypt to Riyadh

Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet, has signed with Saudi Pro League's Al-Riyadh on a free transfer. Formerly with Al-Ahly, Trezeguet's football career boasts tenures at Anderlecht, Aston Villa, and a World Cup appearance. The club welcomed him without revealing deal specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 01:29 IST
Trezeguet's Saudi Pro League Journey: From Egypt to Riyadh
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a notable move, Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan, widely recognized by his nickname 'Trezeguet', has joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Riyadh on a free transfer. This follows the termination of his previous contract with the Egyptian side Al-Ahly, as revealed by the club in an announcement on Tuesday.

The welcoming message, 'Welcome, Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an Al-Riyadh player', marked his arrival. The club, while sharing this news on platform X accompanied by a photograph of Trezeguet, refrained from disclosing the financial terms of the agreement.

Trezeguet brings with him a rich football legacy, having played for teams such as Anderlecht, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa, Istanbul Basaksehir, and Al Rayyan in Qatar. He is also noted for his participation in the recent World Cup, where he scored during Egypt's 3-1 victory against New Zealand in the group stages, helping the team advance to the last 16.

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