Colombia's Heartland Devastated by Powerful Earthquake

In western Colombia, rescue teams labored through debris on Tuesday, desperate to find survivors trapped by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake. The disaster, considered the century's deadliest in Colombia, demolished numerous structures across key areas, with an estimated death toll of over 250.

The earthquake struck early Monday morning, leaving apartment complexes, homes, and essential facilities severely damaged or collapsed. Indigenous communities in Choco near the epicenter remain deprived of essential services, intensifying rescue challenges. President Abelardo De La Espriella affirmed state assistance for those displaced.

Social media influencer Jose Gallego described harrowing scenes immediately after the quake, which left thousands homeless. Rescue workers, accompanied by mutual aid from international entities like the U.S. and U.N., continue efforts amidst aftershocks and logistical difficulties.