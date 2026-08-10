Blazes and Resilience: Spokane's Battle Against Wildfires

Thousands of evacuees return home as firefighters contain wildfires near Spokane, Washington. As of August 1, blazes scorched 10,000 acres and damaged over 900 homes. Efforts remain focused on extinguishing hot spots. In British Columbia, a separate blaze claimed 10,300 hectares. Arson charges have been filed against a local resident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 09:58 IST
Blazes and Resilience: Spokane's Battle Against Wildfires
wildfires
  • Country:
  • United States

Many evacuees, among tens of thousands forced to flee clusters of wildfires near Spokane, Washington, were allowed back home on Sunday as firefighters intensified efforts to control the remaining flames.

Despite another bout of hot, dry weather over the weekend, nearly 1,700 firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further since the three blazes erupted on August 1. As of Sunday, these fires scorched 10,000 acres and heavily damaged over 900 homes in Spokane. At one point, 64,000 residents faced evacuation orders as flames advanced. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

For several days, the Spokane-area fires were the top firefighting priority in the U.S., particularly in the drought-stricken Pacific Northwest, where numerous wildfires have been raging. North of the U.S.-Canadian border, another wildfire scorched over 10,300 hectares in British Columbia's wine region, prompting a state of emergency and mass evacuations. In Washington, firefighting efforts continue with a focus on hot spots, while residents of less affected areas return home.

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