Speculation Surrounds Tata Sons Chairman's Possible Exit

N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, is contemplating stepping down from his position before the upcoming shareholder meeting on August 18, according to reports from the Economic Times.

Discussions about this possibility have purportedly taken place with Chandrasekaran's close associates, the report claims, although the information remains unverified by Reuters.

The speculated resignation could significantly affect the future leadership dynamics of Tata Sons, a key player in the global business arena.