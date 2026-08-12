Tensions Rise as Drone Strikes Hit Key Russian and Ukrainian Locations

Drone debris has caused significant damage to six residential buildings in Novorossiysk, a key Russian Black Sea port city known for its commodities exports, according to Mayor Andrei Kravchenko. On Telegram, Kravchenko reported that injured residents are receiving medical treatment, and a commercial building was also affected.

Reports on social media platform Telegram, albeit unverified, display images of towering flames in Novorossiysk. Meanwhile, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed the downing of over three dozen drones, with minor damage to a few houses but no reported injuries.

In a separate incident, a Russian attack ignited a fire at a shopping mall in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, leading to power outages for 1,200 consumers, said Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram. Moscow has escalated assaults on Ukraine’s agricultural facilities following Kyiv's strikes on Russian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans, proposed to U.S. negotiators, aimed at ending the ongoing war.