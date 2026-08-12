Tata Sons Leadership in Limbo: Chandrasekaran's Potential Exit Sparks Controversy

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, is contemplating stepping down ahead of a crucial shareholder meeting scheduled for August 18, as per sources cited by the Economic Times.

This decision arises amidst questions around his reappointment and ongoing tensions with Noel Tata, who heads the foundation associated with Tata Group. The shareholders are set to vote on Chandrasekaran's continuation as director during the upcoming annual general meeting. His current term stretches to February 2027.

Reuters has yet to authenticate these claims. Tata Sons, a core investment entity within the $400-billion Tata empire, withheld comments outside normal hours, with Chandrasekaran unreachable.