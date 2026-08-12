Klobuchar for Governor: Minnesota Democrats' Bold Choice

In a significant political development, Minnesota Democrats have selected U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar as their nominee for governor, per projections by U.S. media.

Klobuchar will contend with a challenging Republican field, featuring seven candidates vying for the office. Among her opponents are former MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and state Representative Lisa Demuth.

The nomination underscores a high-stakes race in Minnesota, promising a dynamic electoral battle leading up to the election. Political observers will closely watch Klobuchar's strategy as she seeks to secure the governorship.