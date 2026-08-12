Dramatic Rescue: Ferry Fire Off Lombok

In a tense situation, a ferry with roughly 130 passengers on board caught fire in the waters near Lombok, Indonesia. The vessel was en route from the tourist island of Bali when the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

Authorities report that evacuation efforts are underway, aiming to safely transfer all passengers to shore. Emergency services are on high alert and are coordinating rescue operations to manage the crisis effectively.

Local officials are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, rescue teams are prioritizing passenger safety as they work against the clock to prevent any potential loss of life.