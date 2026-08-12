Brad Lightcap Embarks on New Venture, Leaves OpenAI

Brad Lightcap announced his departure from OpenAI to initiate a new venture. Reflecting on his eight-year journey, he praised the company's achievements and remained optimistic about its future. Lightcap also assured his continued support during the transition and hinted at sharing his future plans soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:45 IST
Brad Lightcap Embarks on New Venture, Leaves OpenAI
Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI (Photo/@bradlightcap). Image Credit: ANI

Brad Lightcap, a key figure at OpenAI, revealed his resignation from the organization to pursue a new business venture. The announcement was made public on Tuesday via a message shared by Lightcap, where he expressed pride in his contributions during his tenure and enthusiasm for OpenAI's future prospects.

In his heartfelt message to the OpenAI team, Lightcap recounted his journey since joining the company in 2018, following an introduction to co-founders by Sam Altman. During his time with OpenAI, Lightcap was instrumental in establishing several crucial operational and business divisions, driving growth from a small research lab to a major industry player.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Lightcap emphasized the importance of people and partnerships in achieving mission success. While he kept his next plans under wraps, he assured that he would continue to assist OpenAI during this transitional period and hinted at announcing his new venture soon.

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