Leadership Pledges Comprehensive Support Amid Kerala's Monsoon Crisis

Kerala's opposition leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, calls for ongoing support for victims of the state's monsoon disaster, stressing the need for long-term assistance for affected families. Vijayan emphasizes the importance of housing, employment, and educational support to help families recover and rebuild following the calamity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:48 IST
Leadership Pledges Comprehensive Support Amid Kerala's Monsoon Crisis
Forner Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a resolute appeal for continuous aid, Kerala's opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan asserted on Wednesday that the state's monsoon disaster is far from over. As of now, 33 people have tragically lost their lives, with three more still missing at sea. Vijayan urged for government intervention to support families grappling with the loss of homes, livelihoods, and loved ones.

During a press briefing held in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan emphasized the dire need for lasting support for the families who have been critically impacted, particularly those who have lost primary earners. He recounted his interactions with families of the missing, as well as the family of Rajesh, a valiant rescuer who died in service. 'Addressing their concerns is imperative,' he said, underscoring that many deceased were family breadwinners.

Vijayan proposed long-term financial and social aid strategies similar to past government measures to ensure sustained recovery. Stressing the need for permanent housing solutions, debt clearance, and employment opportunities, he added, 'Employment for Rajesh's wife is crucial, and the children's education must be under state assurance.' The opposition leader pledged his party's unwavering support in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

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