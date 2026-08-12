Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Note to Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Sara Ali Khan's birthday with a heartfelt message and an evocative black-and-white photograph. The image featured Kareena alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the birthday girl, Sara.

Adding a personal touch to the post, Kareena wrote a playful birthday note, jestingly referencing shared meals: "Happy birthday, Sara darling ...to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full..." Her affectionate message also included a tag to Sara's official Instagram handle.

The birthday wishes were shared as Sara, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, prepares for her upcoming film, 'Udta Teer,' in which she co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, crafted under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, is set for an October 9 release, promising a blend of humor, chaos, and family-friendly entertainment.

Directed by Akash A Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, among others, 'Udta Teer' also signifies the return of Sara and Ayushmann as a lead pair, following their collaboration in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' where they shared the screen with Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The excitement for the film continues to build as its release date approaches.