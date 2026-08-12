Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Note to Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Sara Ali Khan's birthday with a touching Instagram post, sharing a vintage-style photo and a humorous message. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Udta Teer,' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, set for release on October 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:51 IST
Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Note to Sara Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan (Photo/Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Sara Ali Khan's birthday with a heartfelt message and an evocative black-and-white photograph. The image featured Kareena alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the birthday girl, Sara.

Adding a personal touch to the post, Kareena wrote a playful birthday note, jestingly referencing shared meals: "Happy birthday, Sara darling ...to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full..." Her affectionate message also included a tag to Sara's official Instagram handle.

The birthday wishes were shared as Sara, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, prepares for her upcoming film, 'Udta Teer,' in which she co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, crafted under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, is set for an October 9 release, promising a blend of humor, chaos, and family-friendly entertainment.

Directed by Akash A Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, among others, 'Udta Teer' also signifies the return of Sara and Ayushmann as a lead pair, following their collaboration in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' where they shared the screen with Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The excitement for the film continues to build as its release date approaches.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026