Punjab CM Pushes for Parole of Assassin's Accomplice on Humanitarian Grounds

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the Governor to recommend a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara due to his mother's poor health. Hawara, involved in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, wishes to meet his mother after 31 years. Security concerns had been formally addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:45 IST
Punjab CM Pushes for Parole of Assassin's Accomplice on Humanitarian Grounds
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has formally requested a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, citing humanitarian grounds. Hawara, convicted for his role in the 1995 assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, seeks to visit his ailing mother.

After the meeting with the Governor, Mann explained the parole is deemed necessary as Hawara's mother hasn't seen her son in over three decades. In this regard, the Chief Minister assured the administration of maintaining public order and security.

The Governor responded positively, promising to expedite the administrative process. Earlier, CM Mann had addressed the issue in a letter, highlighting Hawara's mother's deteriorating health and an ongoing legal appeal for parole.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026