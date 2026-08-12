Punjab CM Pushes for Parole of Assassin's Accomplice on Humanitarian Grounds

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has formally requested a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, citing humanitarian grounds. Hawara, convicted for his role in the 1995 assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, seeks to visit his ailing mother.

After the meeting with the Governor, Mann explained the parole is deemed necessary as Hawara's mother hasn't seen her son in over three decades. In this regard, the Chief Minister assured the administration of maintaining public order and security.

The Governor responded positively, promising to expedite the administrative process. Earlier, CM Mann had addressed the issue in a letter, highlighting Hawara's mother's deteriorating health and an ongoing legal appeal for parole.