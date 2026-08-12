Boardroom Clash in Tata: Chandrasekaran's Resignation Sparks Uncertainty

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced his resignation on Wednesday due to ongoing disagreements with Tata Trusts, the charity arm that holds majority ownership of the Tata Group. This decision follows the board's lack of approval for his reappointment.

The tension between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts has been building over the months, focusing on board representation, strategy, and the financial performance of Air India. Despite the ongoing disputes, he will continue in his role until February 2027.

Chandrasekaran's career at Tata began in 1987 at Tata Consultancy Services, culminating in his appointment as chairman in 2017. This resignation recalls a similar controversy in 2016 when Cyrus Mistry's dismissal led to a lengthy legal battle within the company.