VinFast's TCO Calculator: Revolutionizing EV Cost Comparisons

VinFast has launched a Total Cost of Ownership Calculator, offering consumers a way to compare the long-term costs of electric and gasoline vehicles based on individual driving habits. This tool aims to aid smarter purchase decisions, highlighting potential savings offered by EVs over traditional combustion vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:23 IST
VinFast's TCO Calculator: Revolutionizing EV Cost Comparisons
VF 6 Earth delivers significant potential savings in total ownership costs compared with a comparable gasoline vehicle in India. Image Credit: ANI

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled an innovative Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator to aid buyers in assessing the real long-term costs of owning electric vehicles compared to gasoline-powered cars.

As automotive consumers increasingly focus on factors like final ownership expenses, this new tool promises to reshape decision-making by providing personalized financial insights. Instead of just considering the upfront price, the calculator accounts for financing, fuel, and overall maintenance over several years, offering a clearer picture of potential savings.

The introduction of the TCO Calculator is particularly pivotal for emerging markets keen on boosting EV adoption. Beyond promotional narratives, it arms consumers with financial information to weigh purchase decisions more objectively, potentially encouraging a more widespread transition to electric mobility. (Advertorial Disclaimer: The press release information was provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for the content.)

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