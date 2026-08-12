Nation-Building in Action: India Achievers' Forum Conclave 2026

In a significant gathering at Le Meridien, New Delhi, the Indian Achievers' Forum, alongside CSR Times, orchestrated a pivotal National Conclave on August 4, 2026. The event, centered on 'Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat,' drew an impressive crowd of over 500 delegates, including industry titans, corporate executives, and policymakers. Thousands more joined through live streaming, underscoring the widespread interest in the theme.

The summit was graced by notable figures such as Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, who served as the Chief Guest. Other eminent guests included Shri Pramod Boro and Dr. Medha Kulkarni, both Hon'ble Members of Parliament, alongside distinguished ambassadors and directors from key organizations. During his speech, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the integral role of CSR and ESG in nation-building, asserting that these initiatives transcend corporate obligations and stand as pillars of India's development.

Panel discussions during the event further explored the impact of CSR on scientific innovation and sustainable business practices. The discussion titled 'How CSR Can Drive Deep Science Innovations Across the Country' highlighted the synergy between academic research and corporate social responsibility. As the event concluded, participants renewed their commitment to foster partnerships that champion responsible and inclusive business practices across India.