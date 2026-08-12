Nation-Building in Action: India Achievers' Forum Conclave 2026

The Indian Achievers' Forum, in collaboration with CSR Times, held a National Conclave titled 'Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat'. With over 500 attendees and thousands online, the event spotlighted CSR and ESG roles in nation-building. Distinguished guests and awardees were recognized for their contributions toward sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:03 IST
Nation-Building in Action: India Achievers' Forum Conclave 2026
Indian Achievers' Forum in association with CSR Times hosts National Conclave on "Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat" . Image Credit: ANI

In a significant gathering at Le Meridien, New Delhi, the Indian Achievers' Forum, alongside CSR Times, orchestrated a pivotal National Conclave on August 4, 2026. The event, centered on 'Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat,' drew an impressive crowd of over 500 delegates, including industry titans, corporate executives, and policymakers. Thousands more joined through live streaming, underscoring the widespread interest in the theme.

The summit was graced by notable figures such as Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, who served as the Chief Guest. Other eminent guests included Shri Pramod Boro and Dr. Medha Kulkarni, both Hon'ble Members of Parliament, alongside distinguished ambassadors and directors from key organizations. During his speech, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the integral role of CSR and ESG in nation-building, asserting that these initiatives transcend corporate obligations and stand as pillars of India's development.

Panel discussions during the event further explored the impact of CSR on scientific innovation and sustainable business practices. The discussion titled 'How CSR Can Drive Deep Science Innovations Across the Country' highlighted the synergy between academic research and corporate social responsibility. As the event concluded, participants renewed their commitment to foster partnerships that champion responsible and inclusive business practices across India.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Maritime Conflict

Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Ma...

Yemen
2
Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesia
3
FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

Global
4
Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026