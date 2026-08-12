Fiery Ferry Drama: 172 Rescued in Indonesian Waters

A fire erupted aboard the KM Putri Yasmin ferry early Wednesday, prompting a massive rescue operation by Indonesian authorities. The ferry, traveling from Bali to Lombok, faced a dramatic turn of events in the Lombok Strait.

Officials confirmed that 172 passengers were successfully evacuated, but tragically, one person's life was lost. Questions remain about the fire's cause, especially with discrepancies in the passenger manifest versus actual numbers onboard.

This incident highlights Indonesia's ferry safety challenges, a critical issue for an island nation where ferries are a major transport mode. Authorities are under scrutiny to enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.