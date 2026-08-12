Fiery Ferry Drama: 172 Rescued in Indonesian Waters

A fire onboard the KM Putri Yasmin ferry led to 172 people being rescued by Indonesian authorities near Lombok. The ferry was en route from Bali to Lombok when the incident occurred. While 1 person died, most passengers were safely evacuated. Investigations continue into the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:32 IST
Fiery Ferry Drama: 172 Rescued in Indonesian Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A fire erupted aboard the KM Putri Yasmin ferry early Wednesday, prompting a massive rescue operation by Indonesian authorities. The ferry, traveling from Bali to Lombok, faced a dramatic turn of events in the Lombok Strait.

Officials confirmed that 172 passengers were successfully evacuated, but tragically, one person's life was lost. Questions remain about the fire's cause, especially with discrepancies in the passenger manifest versus actual numbers onboard.

This incident highlights Indonesia's ferry safety challenges, a critical issue for an island nation where ferries are a major transport mode. Authorities are under scrutiny to enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Maritime Conflict

Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Ma...

Yemen
2
Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesia
3
FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

Global
4
Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026