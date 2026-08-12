Opposition Unyielding: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability from Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, vehemently criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of evasion and demanding accountability for the police's alleged excessive force during the student protests over the NEET exam leak. The confrontation has resulted in parliamentary disruptions, with both sides refusing to compromise.
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- India
In a sharp exchange of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has firmly expressed the opposition's unwavering stance against what he describes as the government's lack of accountability concerning alleged police brutality during the student protests over the NEET exam paper leak.
Addressing reporters outside the Parliament complex, Gandhi refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's call for a debate, dismissing it as an unwelcome lecture and instead demanding concrete answers about police actions. Gandhi questioned who sanctioned the alleged violence against students, challenging Shah to show accountability and attend Parliament instead of avoiding the issue.
Despite Shah's readiness to discuss the issue extensively and his insistence that he has been present in Parliament, the opposition persists in its demand for immediate answers, leading to persistent disruptions. The standoff over the protests continues, with opposition figures staging demonstrations and calling for a clear response from the Home Minister.
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