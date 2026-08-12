Cummins Urges Green to Shine: Pressure Off Australian All-Rounder Amid Bangladesh Test Showdown

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, encourages Cameron Green to be aggressive against Bangladesh's bowlers in their test series. Despite struggling during the Ashes, Green retains his spot in the team. Cummins reassures no pressure from teammates, urging Green to play freely and confidently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:39 IST
Cummins Urges Green to Shine: Pressure Off Australian All-Rounder Amid Bangladesh Test Showdown
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, Australia captain Pat Cummins has thrown his support behind under-pressure all-rounder Cameron Green ahead of the test series against Bangladesh. Cummins has urged Green to adopt an aggressive approach against the Bangladeshi bowlers as he looks to affirm his place in the team.

Despite a less-than-stellar performance during the Ashes, where Green managed only an average of 24.42, Cummins confirmed Green would maintain his number five position in the team's lineup. Cummins defended the decision, pointing to Green’s potential to intimidate bowlers when at his best.

In contrast to Green's current form, fellow all-rounder Beau Webster has made strong impressions, yet Cummins emphasizes the opportunity for Green to shine without pressure from his teammates. The series opener in Darwin will also see the return of Josh Hazlewood to Australia’s elite attack after a year-long injury hiatus.

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