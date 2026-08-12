PMS Bazaar Teams Up with NDML for Effortless Accredited Investor Certifications

PMS Bazaar partners with NSDL Database Management Limited to streamline the SEBI Accredited Investor certification process. The collaboration aims to simplify and expedite certification for eligible investors, expanding access to investment opportunities. The initiative marks a significant step in broadening participation in India's alternative investment landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:35 IST
PMS Bazaar Teams Up with NDML for Effortless Accredited Investor Certifications
PMS Bazaar Collaborates with NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency) to Expand Access to SEBI Accredited Investor Certification. Image Credit: ANI

PMS Bazaar, India's foremost alternative investments platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML Accreditation Agency) to streamline the SEBI Accredited Investor certification process. This collaboration is set to simplify the journey for eligible investors and entities seeking certification.

The partnership aims to enhance accessibility and efficiency, providing a seamless experience for investors. By facilitating easier accreditation, PMS Bazaar anticipates increased investor participation, thereby opening up sophisticated investment opportunities across Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), among other products. The framework promises benefits like reduced minimum investment thresholds and greater regulatory flexibilities.

During a recent event in Bengaluru, participants effectively obtained their Accredited Investor Certificates within hours, showcasing the process's efficiency. The initiative extends to supporting asset managers and other investment professionals, ensuring comprehensive guidance without additional fees. The collaboration underscores PMS Bazaar's commitment to improving investor access and fostering a well-informed investment community in India.

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