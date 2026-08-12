Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Ferry Capsizes Leaving Dozens Missing

The Department of Law and Governance of Zimbabwe is grappling with tragedy as fifteen bodies have been recovered from Lake Kariba after a passenger ferry capsized on Tuesday. The exact number of lives lost is unclear, and rescue efforts continue for at least 27 missing persons, including young children.

According to a local official, as reported by the state-owned The Herald newspaper, the ferry was transporting at least 90 passengers and five crew members when it overturned. However, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation disclosed that 114 tickets were sold, indicating possible overcrowding.

The local police have not provided further details on the number of fatalities or rescues, and inquiries by Reuters remain unanswered as of Wednesday afternoon. This tragic event raises questions about ferry safety protocols and the management of passenger transport on Zimbabwe's waterways.