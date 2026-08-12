An Indonesian naval vessel is set to participate in multinational exercises as it navigates its route back home. A naval spokesperson clarified that these drills, including those with China near the east coast of Taiwan, are not intended for warfighting, but rather as passing exercises.

The exercises underscore Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy, maintaining that the drills are merely routine maneuvers typical of a vessel on a planned route home. This approach aligns with Indonesia’s stance of remaining neutral and cooperative with various international partners.

These planned exercises with other countries reflect routine naval operations, underscoring Indonesia's commitment to peace and cooperation in line with its foreign policy principles.