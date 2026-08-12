Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

Moderate David Crowley won Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, defeating Francesca Hong. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Lisa Demuth secured the Republican nomination against Trump-backed Mike Lindell. Momentum for progressive candidates is evident as Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan defeated Angie Craig in Minnesota's Democratic Senate primary, focusing on left-leaning policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:46 IST
Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries
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In a significant outcome, moderate David Crowley defeated Democratic socialist Francesca Hong in Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary. His win, reported by the Associated Press and NBC News, sets the stage for a battle with Republican nominee Tom Tiffany this November.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's political landscape shifted as former MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell lost the Republican nomination for governor to Lisa Demuth. This development raises questions about the influence of Trump's endorsements in the region, a notion underscored by Lindell's outspoken support for the former president's claims of a stolen 2020 election.

In Minnesota's Democratic Senate primary, progressive Peggy Flanagan emerged victorious over the more moderate Angie Craig. The results highlight a growing enthusiasm for progressive policies among Democratic voters, as candidates like Francesca Hong promote left-leaning agendas, despite facing scrutiny for past comments.

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