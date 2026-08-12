Drone Strikes Paralyze Major Russian Grain Terminals, Threaten Global Wheat Supply

Two major Russian grain terminals at Novorossiysk have suspended operations following Ukrainian drone strikes, industry sources confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. This disruption comes as Russia, the leading global wheat exporter, relies heavily on Black Sea ports like Novorossiysk for its shipments.

Last month, Russia's primary grain lobby group warned that Ukrainian drone attacks could threaten Black Sea grain exports, potentially increasing prices and exacerbating food insecurity in Africa and the Middle East. An industry insider noted the Novorossiysk terminal, with a yearly export capacity of 8.5 million metric tons, had halted operations pending damage assessment.

Similarly, the NKHP terminal, with a 7.1 million metric tons export capability, has ceased operations after damage. Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported a wave of attacks in the area, resulting in two casualties. While oil export operations remained unaffected, the threat to critical grain infrastructure remains severe.