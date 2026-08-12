Chinese Stocks Climb Amid Investor Caution

On Wednesday, Chinese stocks witnessed a mild uptick, primarily fueled by the technology and property sectors. The gains come as investors nervously await crucial U.S. inflation data.

The tech and property shares led the charge, countering ongoing anxiety stemming from geopolitical strains. There is cautious optimism as the market braces for the inflation report.

Traders remain alert as the awaited U.S. data could have significant implications for global markets, especially given the backdrop of current international tensions.