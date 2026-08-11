Asian Markets Respond to Global Oil Price Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions

Mainland Chinese stocks exhibited a mixed performance on Tuesday, as Hong Kong shares experienced a modest decline. Market activity reflected investor sentiments reshaping in response to ongoing global geopolitical tensions.

Analysts pointed to the U.S.-Iran conflict as a key driver behind the surge in oil prices, which influenced the cautious approach observed in regional stocks.

Investors remain wary, assessing fluctuations in the oil market while grappling with geopolitical uncertainties, which continue to shape economic outlooks worldwide.