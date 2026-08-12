Closing the Loop on Music Piracy: ContentLens Leads the Charge

The Indian music industry faces significant financial losses due to unlicensed use of copyrighted music, with revelations pointing to a staggering ₹350 crore annual deficit. This revenue is lost through the unauthorized use of tracks on social media reels, a dilemma that saw an innovative solution in ContentLens.

Over the past year, the platform has offered unprecedented insights into the misuse of music, leveraging advanced tech to pinpoint and address instances of infringement. Its IP Detection Engine goes beyond conventional systems, identifying even the most elusive unauthorized versions of tracks. Four top Indian labels and an international giant have already embraced this technology, rebuilding their sync revenue capabilities.

ContentLens is now advancing with a full-spectrum enforcement service, becoming a one-stop solution for rights violations in the music industry. Through formal proceedings and negotiated settlements, the platform alleviates the burden on labels. In a global perspective, it’s estimated that unlicensed social media use accounts for a USD 1 billion annual sync revenue loss.