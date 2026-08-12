Ola Electric Secures Extended Incentive Window for Battery Expansion

Ola Electric Mobility announces an extension under the ACC PLI scheme, securing a five-year incentive period worth up to Rs 7,240 crore. The extension allows for accelerated cell-manufacturing growth, supporting Ola's broader energy roadmap aiming for 20 GWh capacity, and bolstering domestic energy security in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:39 IST
Ola Electric Secures Extended Incentive Window for Battery Expansion
Representative Image (Photo/X@OlaElectric). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant boost to its energy endeavors, Ola Electric Mobility revealed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has extended the timelines under the ACC Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This extension offers Ola a lucrative five-year incentive period through 2031, potentially unlocking Rs 7,240 crore in cumulative incentives for its battery unit. These incentives will be distributed quarterly, commencing from the upcoming quarter, providing a consistent financial injection as the company scales its cell-manufacturing operations, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

The extended timelines specifically benefit Ola Electric's subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies, aligning with its 20 GWh allocation under the ACC PLI scheme. Originally set to conclude earlier, the government decision effectively grants an additional two years beyond the initial schedule. As it stands, Ola Electric boasts 2.5 GWh of installed cell-manufacturing capacity, with plans to increase this to 6 GWh by the end of the current quarter, outpacing the newly revised December 2026 deadline for the initial capacity milestone.

This timeline revision is a watershed moment for Ola Electric, signaling transformative economic potential for its cell division. Ola Electric's Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal, emphasized that the revised timeline doesn't merely extend an opportunity; it revolutionizes the cell business economics by eliminating earlier milestone constraints, transforming them into Rs 7,240 crore worth of quarterly PLI opportunities spanning five years. The company's thrust into developing a cell platform focusing on NMC and LFP technologies, localizing battery material production, and enhancing manufacturing yield underscores its strategic energy roadmap aligned with domestic growth and energy security.

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