International Youth Day Puts Young Women’s Opportunities in Focus

International Youth Day 2026 is putting the ambitions of young people at the centre of the global conversation, with UN Women calling for greater investment in young women and girls who are already shaping their communities while continuing to face unequal access to education, employment, technology and positions of influence.

Observed on August 12 under the theme "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations", this year's International Youth Day recognises the desire of young people to live with dignity, contribute to their communities and build societies that are more equal, peaceful and sustainable. For young women and girls, those aspirations are closely tied to having the same opportunities to learn, earn an income, lead organisations, participate in public life and make decisions about their futures.

Young women are already contributing to climate action, digital innovation, economic development and community initiatives around the world, yet where someone is born and the circumstances surrounding her childhood can still have a major influence on the opportunities available later in life.

Education and employment gaps continue to limit choices

Global figures show young women are more than twice as likely as young men to be outside education, employment or training, with exclusion particularly severe in the world's Least Developed Countries.

The barriers often begin well before a young woman starts looking for work. Unequal household and care responsibilities, discriminatory laws and social expectations, violence and limited access to finance can restrict educational choices and reduce the time and resources available for developing professional skills.

Those disadvantages affect more than individual careers. When large numbers of young women cannot participate fully in education and employment, countries lose skills, ideas and economic potential that could otherwise contribute to stronger communities and broader development.

Digital exclusion leaves millions disconnected

Technology has created new ways to learn, start businesses, access services and participate in public discussions, yet those opportunities remain far from equally distributed. Around 90 per cent of adolescent girls and young women in low-income countries remain offline, leaving many without regular access to digital tools that increasingly influence education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Closing this divide requires more than providing an internet connection. Young women need affordable devices, relevant digital skills and safe ways to use technology, along with opportunities to turn those skills into education, employment and income.

Structural inequalities remain a central part of the problem, including unequal care responsibilities, restrictive social norms and limited political or economic power. UN Women argues that these barriers reflect unequal systems rather than any shortage of ambition among young women themselves.

Young women want resources and a voice in decisions

Across communities affected by poverty, conflict and instability, young women are leading projects designed to strengthen resilience, create financial independence, build peace and restore trust.

Shirley Njoroge, a member of UN Women's Youth Steering Committee from Generation Equality Kenya, described young women as active builders of the future rather than people waiting to be included in it. Her message called on institutions to provide trust, resources and a meaningful share of decision-making power.

UN Women is using International Youth Day to urge governments, policymakers, institutions, partners and social movements to increase support for young women's leadership, protect their rights and provide funding for solutions created by young people themselves.

Opening decision-making spaces is particularly important because policies affecting education, technology, employment, safety and climate change directly shape the lives young people will inherit. Giving young women a meaningful role in those discussions can bring perspectives grounded in their everyday experiences and priorities.

International Youth Day offers a reminder that young women are already contributing to change in their communities. Greater access to education, technology, decent work, finance and leadership could give millions more the ability to turn their ambitions into lasting opportunities.