Amit Shah Ready for NEET Protest Debate in Parliament

In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced his readiness to tackle all questions in Parliament regarding the student protests linked to the NEET paper leak. Shah has called upon Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to collaborate with the Opposition to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the matter.

In correspondence addressed to the Speaker, Shah highlighted that discussions around the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already occurred during the current parliamentary session, yet no Opposition member addressed the NEET examination issue at that time. Nonetheless, Shah affirmed the government's preparedness to revisit the discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has formally agreed, on behalf of the government, to engage in a parliamentary dialogue regarding the student protests. Shah underscored his commitment to being present and responsive during the allocated debate time, emphasizing the demand from the Opposition for a government explanation concerning alleged police excesses during the protest.