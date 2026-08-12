Crisis in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Stop Water Supply
In Novorossiysk, the water supply was halted after Ukrainian drone strikes damaged critical infrastructure. Mayor Andrei Kravchenko declared an emergency as officials evaluated the situation. Educational facilities were also impacted, highlighting the strikes' broader disruption. Kravchenko communicated these events through the Max messenger platform.
- Country:
- Russia
The mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian drones caused significant damage, interrupting the Black Sea port's water supply.
An emergency was declared as officials assessed the destruction's scope. Kravchenko stated that several education facilities were also damaged in the strike.
The announcement was shared on Max messenger, outlining the gravity of the situation and ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath.
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