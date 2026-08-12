AI Skilling Initiative: Phase I Sees Over 60,000 Enrollees as Phase II Nears

The National AI Skilling Initiative's Phase I records over 60,000 participants, with 4,600 completing initial modules. The government is finalizing Phase II details to enhance AI literacy and equip students with industry-relevant digital skills. The initiative aims to foster AI expertise across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:47 IST
AI Skilling Initiative: Phase I Sees Over 60,000 Enrollees as Phase II Nears
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skilling Initiative has experienced significant engagement, with 60,253 applications and enrolments reported in Phase I. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed these numbers on Wednesday, as preparations for Phase II progress.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, informed the Lok Sabha that the program's momentum continues to build. Initiated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in March 2026, the initiative aims to bolster India's AI expertise.

As reported, 4,620 participants completed two of the four Phase I modules, while 552 finished all modules designed to develop practical AI skills. The program spans 33 hours over two platforms, covering essential AI and generative AI concepts. The curriculum for Phase II is under development, focusing on the further enhancement of digital aptitude.

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