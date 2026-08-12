Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

Congress MP KC Venugopal criticizes the government's alleged rush to move the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, targeting NGOs and minorities, as it heads to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The opposition demands its withdrawal, fearing implications for civil society institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:49 IST
Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Parliament, Congress MP KC Venugopal voiced strong opposition against the timely introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Venugopal accused the government of a last-minute push to advance the bill, while targeting non-governmental organizations and minority groups through its provisions.

The bill aims to review the regulation of foreign contributions, a subject of contention as accusations emerged about its potential misuse against civil society sectors. Despite the government's decision to refer the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the opposition, led by Congress, insists on a complete withdrawal, amplifying concerns of bias in legislative processes.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai's motion formed a Joint Committee of 31 members to scrutinize the bill. As procedural discussions unfold, the opposition remains unyielding, citing the necessity of protecting minority and NGO operations from perceived legislative overreach, ensuring foreign aid effectively supports targeted initiatives.

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