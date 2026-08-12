Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv Sena Split

The Supreme Court is assessing the Election Commission's authority to consider political developments and organizational support in election symbol disputes. The court is reviewing a challenge by the Uddhav Thackeray faction against the ECI's recognition of Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, focusing on the relevance of evolving political circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:03 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv Sena Split
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is currently deliberating whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) can take into account political dynamics and organizational backing while resolving a Paragraph 15 dispute concerning a party's election symbol. According to Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the ECI has the power to resolve conflicts when competing groups or factions of a recognized political party demand claim over the party’s name and election symbol, with its decision being binding on all parties involved.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, is examining the challenge brought by the Uddhav Thackeray faction against the ECI’s recognition of the Eknath Shinde-led group as the legitimate Shiv Sena. During the proceedings, Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether the ECI should base its decision on the factual situation at the initiation of the dispute or incorporate subsequent changes that occur as the situation develops.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that a prima facie split within the party is necessary before the ECI can assert jurisdiction, though he acknowledged that later developments could be considered. Sibal contended that the eventual organizational prominence of the Shinde faction, particularly after Shinde's appointment as Chief Minister, cannot retroactively confirm a preceding factional split. The court plans to continue hearings on this matter as the debate carries significant implications for defining political legitimacy within evolving democratic frameworks in India.

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