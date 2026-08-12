Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions
Saudi Arabia is aligning with regional powers to build defensive alliances, aiming to deter attacks, particularly from Iran, while pursuing ambitious economic goals. Despite nascent defense pacts and military responses, the kingdom is under continuous threat, especially from Yemeni Houthis, raising concerns over broader conflict involvement.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, increasingly caught in a conflict it did not opt for, is forging regional alliances to counter threats from Iran and its allies. Yet, despite endeavors to establish a multinational maritime coalition and a joint defense agreement with Turkey and Pakistan, hostile actions persist, according to diplomats and analysts.
The kingdom faces a challenging dilemma: deterring aggression while safeguarding its economic ambitions, without getting embroiled in a wider regional war sparked by U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite restrained military responses, Saudi Arabia remains a target, as emphasized by analysts like Aziz al-Ghashian.
With a focus on de-escalation, Saudi Arabia launched joint airstrikes alongside the U.S. targeting Iraqi militias. Concurrently, it announced a defense coalition with 14 regional countries, aiming to protect maritime routes and reinforce its defensive posture amid ongoing threats, including those from Yemeni Houthis.