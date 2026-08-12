Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia, increasingly caught in a conflict it did not opt for, is forging regional alliances to counter threats from Iran and its allies. Yet, despite endeavors to establish a multinational maritime coalition and a joint defense agreement with Turkey and Pakistan, hostile actions persist, according to diplomats and analysts.

The kingdom faces a challenging dilemma: deterring aggression while safeguarding its economic ambitions, without getting embroiled in a wider regional war sparked by U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite restrained military responses, Saudi Arabia remains a target, as emphasized by analysts like Aziz al-Ghashian.

With a focus on de-escalation, Saudi Arabia launched joint airstrikes alongside the U.S. targeting Iraqi militias. Concurrently, it announced a defense coalition with 14 regional countries, aiming to protect maritime routes and reinforce its defensive posture amid ongoing threats, including those from Yemeni Houthis.