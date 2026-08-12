Australia Overhauls Media Licensing Laws to Boost Local News Outlets

Australia is set to overhaul its media licensing laws by increasing the number of mandatory deals between large tech firms and local news outlets. The new legislation, to be introduced in parliament, aims to redistribute advertising revenue more broadly across domestic media.

Under the revamped laws, digital platforms must strike deals with at least eight media companies, up from the previous requirement of six. A cap reinstating the limit on any single deal to 25% of a platform's levy liability will be retained, equivalent to 2.5% of a company's Australian advertising revenue, offset by the value of deals they strike.

This initiative revives efforts to channel funds from technology companies to Australian news organizations, acknowledging their role in user engagement and advertising revenue. It also designates 5% of the funds raised to the Australian Associated Press, supporting its public-interest journalism efforts.