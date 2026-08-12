Dollar Strengthens Amid Gulf Tensions and Economic Signals

The U.S. dollar extended its gains on Wednesday, bolstered by the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. Analysts and investors are keeping a close watch on forthcoming U.S. economic data that could provide clues into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

Oil prices saw an uptick after reports of separate attacks on shipping by the U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis emerged on Tuesday. Tehran has signaled that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless its conditions are met by Washington, raising concerns about the wider economic ramifications of an ongoing energy shock stemming from regional conflicts.

In addition to geopolitical dynamics, economic indicators have shown mixed results. Notably, Friday's U.S. jobs report did not significantly impact the dollar, as inflation remains a primary concern for the Federal Reserve. Expectations are pinned on upcoming reports to gauge inflation trends, which will influence future interest rate decisions.