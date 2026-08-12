H2 Innovation Ltd Sets Sights on Green Hydrogen Partnership with India

Japan-based H2 Innovation Ltd is poised to strengthen its partnership with Indian universities and the government to further green hydrogen and hydrogen power generation systems. This initiative, led by Director Yosuke Mori, includes a forthcoming memorandum of understanding with Anna University on August 15 to foster research development.

Mori emphasized the intent to deepen ties with academic institutions and government bodies, highlighting that several MoUs have already been cemented with Indian universities keen on green hydrogen research. While specific projects in India are pending discussion, Mori remains hopeful due to the nation's strategic focus.

With cutting-edge technology from Japan, H2 Innovation aims to introduce smaller hydrogen power generation systems to Indian entities. These setups promise to facilitate a deeper understanding of hydrogen production, storage, and fuel cell applications, bolstering India's renewable energy agenda through reliable technology solutions.