Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12.5 Billion Purchase
Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger are purchasing the Los Angeles Lakers for a record $12.5 billion. The deal, pending approval, signals a significant shift in ownership, as the duo aims to lead the iconic NBA team to new heights. Mark Walter's ownership influenced by a federal probe adds intrigue.
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In a landmark move for professional basketball, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are poised to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers for a monumental $12.5 billion, a record-setting valuation putting the storied NBA franchise in the hands of new leadership.
The deal emerges amid scrutiny surrounding current owner Mark Walter, who purchased a majority stake last year in a transaction valuing the Lakers at $10 billion. Walter faces a federal investigation probing investments tied to his insurers and affiliates.
The historic transaction underscores the duo's commitment to ushering in a new era for the Lakers, while simultaneously marking a conclusion to previous interests in a potential Las Vegas NBA team venture. The acquisition awaits approval from the board of governors and is subject to due diligence by Thrive Eternal, Kushner's investment firm.
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