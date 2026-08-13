Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose with strong earnings reports from AI infrastructure firms like CoreWeave, leading to optimism about interest rates remaining steady. U.S. inflation data showed minimal increases, reinforcing beliefs against a rate hike. Key stocks like Nvidia and Micron gained, boosting overall market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 00:00 IST
Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns
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On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw notable gains, propelled by encouraging quarterly earnings from AI infrastructure companies, including CoreWeave. The positive market movement was further fueled by mild inflation data that bolstered hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates come September.

U.S. consumer prices showed only slight increases in July, with gasoline costs declining for the second consecutive month, easing fears of an impending rate hike from the Fed. This sentiment was echoed by Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, who noted the market's relief at the in-line numbers.

CoreWeave shot up 19% following a rise in its annual capital spending forecast and higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Other data center and AI-related companies like IREN, Applied Digital, and Super Micro Computer also saw significant stock surges. Chipmakers, including Nvidia and Micron Technology, recorded advances, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index posting its largest single-day jump in over a week.

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